Taylorsville Lake Marina back open in time for extended weekend

TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A storm trudged through Taylorsville Lake Marina Saturday night.
Staff had to work quickly to get the marina back up to operating standards so people were able to come and spend time on the water during the extended weekend.
Families and boaters spent their Memorial Day on Taylorsville Lake, but because of Saturday’s storm, the marina had to shut down temporarily. That’s why boater Bob Ault, who docks his boat at the marina, decided to stop in and check things out.
“I didn’t hear about it until the next morning,” Ault said. “I just said I have to go see what it is."
The marina posted photos of the damage on their Facebook page. A manager with the marina says they worked tirelessly to make sure people were able to come by to enjoy the extended weekend, and boaters recognized their hard work.
“They’ve done an amazing job to respond this quick,” Ault said. “From what little I’ve been here they’ve always been good with any issues I’ve had; can’t say nothing but good about them.”
The Pollett family has been coming to the marina for decades and said spending time outdoors has been a long time coming for families, especially during the trying time of the pandemic.
“The family time on Memorial Day weekend like this [is great],” said Joe Pollett. “Getting together, spending the time, catching the gnarly waves, tubing!”
The Taylorsville Lake Marina asks that people who visit wear a mask.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.