Veteran’s Club hosts third annual Memorial Day equine session

ELK CREEK, Ky. (WAVE) - For many people, the coronavirus pandemic has changed the way Memorial Day is observed, including for the Veteran’s Club organization.
For the third year in a row, the organization hosted their annual Memorial Day equine session in Elk Creek.
The group provides the therapy program where veterans and frontline heroes can get close and personal with horses to work through stress and promote healing and recovery.
With social limitations put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, founder Jeremy Harrell said there were still many ways to honor the fallen.
“We’re still a very free country. You know, and we just got to remember that we’re kind of a country, a little spoiled, right?" Harrell said. "But we have so many freedoms than any country out there, even with the restrictions, of going through this COVID-19 pandemic.”
In addition to the non-profit organization’s equine therapy program, Veteran’s Club also helps veterans with career transition and family outreach.
