Beshear confirms 387 new coronavirus cases over last 3 days

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday reported 387 new cases of the coronavirus over the last three days in Kentucky.
During his daily press briefing in Frankfort, Beshear said the total is approaching 9,000 cases across the state. Of the 8,951 cases, 151 are probable.
The governor also confirmed three new deaths from the last three days, pushing the state total to 394.
Of the newest cases, 146 are from Jefferson County.
Beshear shared some other data on Tuesday:
- 2,136 patients have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; 489 are currently hospitalized
- 897 patients have been in an ICU due to COVID-19; 78 currently in ICU
- 193,576 Kentuckians have been tested; 3,115 have recovered
- In the state’s longterm-care facilities, 1,170 residents and 547 staff members have been diagnosed with the coronavirus; 219 people have died
