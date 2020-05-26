Beshear offers first public response to effigy hanging: ‘I will not be bullied’

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear addresses the state each weekday at 5 p.m. to give an update on the coronavirus crisis.
Tuesday, however, he opened his daily briefing by addressing an incident at the state capitol on Sunday.
What was supposed to be a Second Amendment rally turned into a anti-lockdown protest, which then turned into Gov. Andy Beshear being hanged in effigy on the capitol grounds.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called it “unacceptable.” Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said it was “sickening.” Sen. Morgan McGarvey called it “disgusting.”
And on Tuesday, Beshear issued his first public response to it. He said the protesters made their way to his front porch.
“Just a window pane away from where my kids play, the mob chanted and heckled,” Beshear said. “Thankfully, my kids weren’t there that day.”
The governor called it a “celebration of assassination.”
“Let’s start by calling it what it was, and what it is -- actions aimed at creating fear and terror,” he said. "That’s an action intended to use fear to get their way. This small group ... is trying to bully everyone else into doing what they want us to do.
Beshear was clearly upset when talking about the incident for several minutes.
“You cannot fan the flames and then condemn the fire,” he said. “I will not be afraid. I will not be bullied. And I will not back down. I owe it to the people of Kentucky not to bow to terror.”
