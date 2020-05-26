Column: Biden should select Stacey Abrams as his running mate

Simpatico is not worth a warm cup of spit if you don’t win the presidency. Your vice presidential candidate must be strong in moving voters where you are the weakest. I also believe that Clinton’s campaign assumed that black voters would come out in great numbers regardless. Black voters did but not enough. The winning difference is a black vote of 95 percent instead of 89 percent. Not only was the percentage of black voters lower with Clinton and Kaine, but black turnout also was significantly lower than when Obama and you ran (60 percent for Clinton vs. 68 percent turnout for Obama). A few thousand more black and/or younger voters in the right places would have overcome the shenanigans of Russia, the FBI director, the bogus email attacks, etc., in 2016. I hope and pray that you do not make the same mistakes and lose again. Opportunity is coming toward you.