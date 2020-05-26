Covid testing begins at Southern High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kroger’s coronavirus testing site in Louisville has changed locations. The site has moved from Shawnee Park to Southern High School.
Tuesday marked the first day for the brand new testing site, which will be open through Friday. The hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day.
People who want to get tested will need to sign up first by clicking here. For a full list of testing sites in Kentucky, click here.
COVID-19 testing also continues at the Bashford Manor Walmart.
