Crews extinguish fire at New Albany strip mall on State Street

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - The New Albany Fire Department was on scene battling a fire within a strip mall on State Street Tuesday night.
According to Fire Chief Matthew Juliot, calls came in at around 8:14 p.m. to the strip mall located on the 2400 block of Spring Street.
Fire crews arrived around 8:19 p.m.
Investigation revealed that the nail salon within the strip mall caught on fire first. A major fire within the salon had burned the roof of that part of the building.
The fire then spread to the neighboring Sun Tan City. The Tucker’s American Favorites restaurant also had smoke damage from the fire.
Employees of the Sun Tan City called in the fire. No injuries were reported.
