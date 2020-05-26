Emergency crews working serious two-vehicle collision on 300 block of Muldraugh Hill

MULDRAUGH, Ky. (WAVE) - A serious two-vehicle collision on the 300 block of Muldraugh Hill has closed off traffic Tuesday evening while emergency crews clear the scene.
According to Meade County Dispatch, calls were received around 5:30 p.m. on reports of a crash involving two vehicles in the 300 block of 31W in Muldraugh.
No details were given on the two drivers’ conditions or if any passengers were involved.
Dispatch reports that roadways will be blocked for several hours while crews clear the scene.
This story will be updated.
