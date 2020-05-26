Family, activists take to Louisville Metro Hall to protest Breonna Taylor’s death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Tuesday, the steps of Louisville Metro Hall were packed with dozens of people who demanded Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer make more changes in the aftermath of Breonna Taylor’s death.
Taylor was shot and killed on March 13, when LMPD officers served a no-knock warrant at her home in southwest Louisville. Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, shot and injured an officer during the incident, claiming he believed the home was being broken into. Walker was not injured during the incident.
The protest was organized by “Until Freedom", a national group based in New York City, in conjunction with members of both Taylor and Walker’s families. “Until Freedom” co-founder Linda Sarsour told reporters their group booked one-way tickets to Louisville, intending to stay as long as they need to help spark change.
“This is an issue across the country," Sarsour said. “It’s not about individual officers, it’s about a system that continuously harms, disproportionately polices communities of color and no one is held accountable for it.”
The protesters chanted Taylor’s name several times and asked Fischer to fire the three officers involved and charge them with murder.
“We demand the truth," Bianca Austin, Taylor’s aunt, said. "We demand justice and we want answers. We demand answers. We’re tired of fighting. I’m sick of it. We’re sick of fighting. We are we here? Why do we continue to fight for what’s right? And we’re doing everything right, because of the color of our skin. Is it the color of our skin? We are who we are.”
Several people spoke to the crowd, including members of Taylor’s family, local activists and pastors. But in an afternoon full of loud voices, the clearest message came from the softest voice. Velicia Walker, Kenneth Walker’s mother, addressed the crowd and told them about her son’s upcoming plan to marry Taylor.
“Her engagement ring is in my jewelry box right now,"Walker said. "There are baby shoes they were preparing to have a life for.”
After speaking to the crowd, Velicia Walker told WAVE 3 News the past few months have been stressful, watching her son cope with the loss of his future wife.
“[I’ve been] Just watching my son trying to figure out what his next move might even be," Walker said. "But, there’s no move that he could make without Bre. That’s what they did every day.”
Before the protest, Walker was released from home incarceration, prompting a cheer from the crowd. The people present told WAVE 3 News they plan to advocate for Taylor until they feel justice is served.
"It makes me feel a lot better that everybody knows her name, because at first nobody knew who she was,” said Juniah Palmer, Taylor’s sister.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.