FORECAST: Storm chances ramp up toward the end of the workweek

- Afternoon scattered storms on Wednesday
- Thursday's storm chance includes stronger storms
- Friday’s storm chance is more widespread
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers and storms will gradually fade this evening, leaving us mainly dry overnight. It will be warm and muggy with lows in the 60s.
Scattered thunderstorms will once again light up the radar Wednesday afternoon, leading to some very isolated flooding and gusty wind issues. High temperatures will be a touch cooler in the lower to middle 80s.
Wednesday night will be warm and muggy with lows in the 60s and 70s as thunderstorms fade off the radar once again.
Thursday afternoon will be stormier than the previous few days thanks to an area of low pressure moving in. Faster winds aloft will mean a chance for stronger to briefly severe storms, especially east of I-65. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid 80s.
On Friday we’ll pick up our highest storm chance of the week as a cold front arrives. That cold front takes highs down into the 70s for the weekend with overnight lows returning back to the 50s! Low humidity will continue through early next week as this pleasant, drier air remains over us.
