FORECAST: Warm with scattered afternoon showers and storms

- A daily risk for localized flash flooding and strong wind gusts from t-storms through the week.
- THURSDAY PM: A slightly better chance for stronger thunderstorms in our area. Stay close to the forecast for changes.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll keep partly sunny skies through the afternoon as temperatures climb into the mid to upper 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible again this afternoon; some storms may produce gusty winds, heavy rain, and plenty of lightning.
Scattered showers and storms will gradually fade this evening, giving way to a warm night with lows in the 60s.
Scattered thunderstorms expected at times on Wednesday. Some of tomorrow’s storms could contain gusty winds, torrential rainfall, and brief urban/street flooding. Expect another warm and humid day tomorrow with highs in the 80s. Wednesday night will be warm and muggy with lows in the 60s and 70s.
There is a better risk for more organized thunderstorms Thursday that will start east of I-65 and may track backward in the afternoon hours. Some could contain strong wind gusts and hail; we’ll be watching it carefully.
