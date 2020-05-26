Kentucky nail salons reopen with customers and owners ready for safe pampering

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Many hair salons opened back up on the Memorial Day holiday. Tuesday customers of area nail salons seemed equally happy to be back as the reopening phases in Kentucky continue. We found two nail salons booked full of appointments Tuesday.
"We are so exited to see all our clients back," said Khanh Nguyen, owner of Nail Box Salon on Shelbyville Road in St. Matthews, "we missed them so bad."
What a difference more than nine weeks makes for nail salons, especially those like the Nail Box. That's because the last time WAVE 3 News spoke with them March 18, they were closing but hoping to be back open by the end of that month.
"Having to shut down a week and a half or two weeks or however long it takes, is pretty shocking," said Karen Nguyen, manager of Nail Box, at that time.
The shock was much longer and Khanh Nguyen says it’s been tough on some employees. About 80% of the employees are back working, but Khanh Nguyen said there are still a few who aren’t trying to work out childcare issues. Meanwhile, Khanh Nguyen’s appointment-only customers couldn’t wait to get back in.
From plexiglass protection to masks and cleaning, customers didn't have a problem with it. They were just excited to get a little "me" time. That was also the case at CND Nails on Rudy Lane where customer Anne Amrein was gushing about getting a manicure after a few months without one.
“Oh my gosh, it’s fabulous, fabulous, fabulous,” said Amrein, a 15 year customer of CND. Even though it was hectic Amrein was thrilled to be back, as was CND owner Tom Nguyen.
"It's a little crazy," Tom Nguyen said, "and a lot of clients coming in and they all must have an appointment."
Those with appointments must wait outside. Once they are called into the salon, they will see masks on workers, sanitized stations and chairs for manicures and pedicures. Tom Nguyen even includes an extra step of disinfecting each chair with ultraviolet light bringing customers extra comfort.
“100 percent,” Amrein said, “it’s kind of crazy with everything that’s going on, but if you come in and your just patient and everybody just remembers to come in and be kind, it’s a fabulous experience and the cleanliness and the measures he’s taken go above and beyond like no other.”
Owners at both salons tell us they are adjusting hours and getting customers back on the calender as fast as they can.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.