LMPD: Child involved in Newburg crash found with gunshot wound

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers responding to a report of a shooting on Regal Drive Tuesday found a child with a gunshot wound inside of a wrecked car.
The shooting was reported just before 5:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of Regal Drive. Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for LMPD, said officers at the scene found a car that had crashed into a pole.
Two children believed to be under the age of 12 were inside the car. Police said one of them had a gunshot wound, and the other child had injuries from broken glass.
The children were transported to Norton Children’s Hospital for treatment. The child with the gunshot wound did not appear to have life-threatening injuries.
The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at (502) 574-LMPD.
