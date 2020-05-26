National leaders come to Louisville to support Breonna Taylor’s family

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The steps of Louisville Metro Hall were filled with people who support Breonna Taylor’s family, and who want drastic changes made in the police department and city.
Tuesday’s rally served as a call for change. Taylor’s family and friends have all said they have waited too long. It’s now been more than than two months since she was shot and killed during what attorneys called a “botched raid” at her home, and they said they still have no clear answers on what happened.
People from all over the country came to Louisville to help make that call Tuesday. Nationally-known political activists like Linda Sarsour and Tamika Mallory said they bought one-way tickets to Louisville.
Mallory is one of the founders of the Women’s March. She said when she found out how Taylor died, she felt the need to jump into action because she said it could have been her.
“Police officers seem to be in the only industry in America where you can make either major mistakes or deliberate actions, kill people and somehow go free and have complete immunity,” Mallory said. “That can’t happen here in this case.”
Local leaders like Sadiqa Reynolds also spoke critically of police during the rally. She said the Fraternal Order of Police has never showed support to the community when officers are in the wrong, citing the LMPD Explorers sex abuse scandal as an example.
Reynolds also said a new organization needs to be made for officers of color. During the rally, other parents who said their children were shot and killed by LMPD officers also took the microphone. They said it’s time for a change in LMPD and across the city of Louisville.
