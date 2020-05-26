Report: Madison Correctional Facility employee arrested for alleged role in fatal stabbing

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - An Indiana Department of Corrections employee is facing charges for her alleged role in a stabbing that killed two people and wounded another person two weeks ago.
The Indy Star reports 28-year-old Kristen Wolf of Madison was arrested over the weekend.
An Indiana Department of Corrections official said Wolf was employed at the Madison Correctional Facility but has since been fired.
The Indy Star report reveals that investigators found papers on Wolf’s nightstand that described how she “wondered what it would be like to kill someone and how she took inspiration from serial killers.”
