Search to resume for 5-year-old reported missing at Adams County campground

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The search for a 5-year-old boy reported missing at Mineral Springs Lake Resort more than 12 hours ago is expected to resume Tuesday morning, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.
Cameron Walters was last seen at the 350-acre campground in Peebles about 5:10 p.m. Monday, said Adams County Sheriff Kimmy Rogers.
The search was halted about 2 a.m. Tuesday until about 7:30 a.m. with volunteers who will search the wooded area by foot, according to the sheriff’s office.
However, that has not happened yet while they get organized, and it’s not clear now exactly when the search will resume, dispatchers said Tuesday morning.
A dive team is expected to return at 10 a.m., sheriff’s officials said.
It’s not clear if the child - who cannot swim but has no “disorders” - wandered off or went into the lake, the sheriff said.
Cameron is considered missing and nothing can be ruled out, the sheriff said.
The boy’s grandparents have a camper at the resort.
Cameron has green eyes, blond hair, is 3′ tall and 45 lbs. He was last seen wearing dark cargo shorts and no shirt.
