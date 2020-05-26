Search resumes for 5-year-old reported missing at Adams County campground

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The search resumed Tuesday morning for a 5-year-old boy reported missing at Mineral Springs Lake Resort more than 12 hours ago, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.
Cameron Walters was last seen at the 350-acre campground in Peebles about 5:10 p.m. Monday, said Adams County Sheriff Kimmy Rogers.
Volunteers are searching the wooded area by foot, according to the sheriff’s office, and a dive team is expected to return at 10 a.m.
It’s not clear if the child - who cannot swim but has no “disorders” - wandered off or went into the lake, the sheriff said. He was reported missing about 5:10 p.m. Monday.
He is considered missing and right now, nothing can be ruled out, the sheriff said.
The boy’s grandparents have a camper at the resort.
Cameron has green eyes, blond hair, is 3′ tall and 45 lbs. He was last seen wearing dark cargo shorts and no shirt.
