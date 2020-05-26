State task force transports COVID patients from Nazareth Home

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky state health leaders said they had to take action at a long-term care facility in Louisville after learning a number of asymptomatic patients were beginning to get sick.
Over the weekend, 39 people tested positive at the Nazareth Home in Clifton. But those at the facility said many weren’t showing signs of infection and they claim caregivers were taking strict precautions.
Last week, the Nazareth Home announced it'd be preparing for facility-wide testing. That followed a push by state leaders to work toward testing all Kentuckians in long term care.
"We have a plan in place where we are going to test facilities all across the Commonwealth," Eric Friedlander, the Secretary of the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, said. "All of our facilities."
Those at Nazareth said they closely monitor patients, including their temperatures, and began to see clusters of symptoms surface, but facility leaders said they weren't symptoms typically in line with coronavirus. Still, they wanted to be safe. So, they said they requested facility-wide testing as soon as possible to be proactive.
A spokesperson said the company separated people to only be around those with similar symptoms. Test results included 39 positive residents, who were ultimately transported to area hospitals, and 26 employees who will quarantine from home.
It was jump in cases, they expected, but those at the facility said many of those testing positive were asymptomatic.
A spokesperson stated the company is closely looking into how the virus even got into the building while those in it followed strict state and federal guidelines, adding Nazareth Home was among the first long-term care ministries in the areas to close off from visitors.
