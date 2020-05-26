Suspect turns himself in following deadly shooting at Kroger

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man has been charged in the shooting death of another man at a Kroger gas station in Louisville.
Carl Hardin III, 21, turned himself in Tuesday in connection to the death of Dayshawn Tolbert, 37, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.
Police said Hardin and Tolbert got into a verbal altercation at the Kroger in the 2700 block of West Broadway around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. Hardin then took out a handgun and fired multiple shots at Tolbert, police said.
Tolbert was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police said several people were behind Tolbert at the time of the shooting which also put them at risk.
Hardin was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with murder and wanton endangerment.
