YMCA opens its doors in Southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two YMCA facilities are back open in Southern Indiana, and Tuesday morning, the staff said they were ready to welcome back their “Y family.”
“In any family, you have mutual accountability to each other,” Steve Tarver, CEO of YMCA of Greater Louisville. “We’re asking them to be aware of our protocols.”
Tarver said equipment is spaced out, hand sanitizer is readily available, and the pool will only be allowed for exercise. Members are asked to wear a mask walking in and out of the building, and employees will have to wear masks and go through pre-screening before starting their shift.
”Wash and sanitize your hands, maintain social distancing, and minimize your touches. We have systems built into our YMCA that will help support all of those things.”
Normally, both Southern Indiana facilities get anywhere from 500 to 1,000 people walking through their doors every day. Tarver doesn’t expect that many visitors anytime soon, though. She said the facilities are only expected to have 20 percent of their normal foot traffic for awhile.
“Missing our members has been devastating to us,” Tarver said. “We try to serve them well, but understand what we get back from them."
Some youth summer programs are in full swing. However, group classes and activities have yet to be scheduled. Tarver said they’re working on that to make sure when they resume, they’re within safety guidelines.
The YMCA website will still have virtual classes online that parents can use and other online activities for kids.
“We care,” Tarver said. “We have 167 year history to protect here, were not going to take this lightly."
The YMCA locations in Kentucky are expected to open on June 15.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.