Area Little Leagues Prepare to Play Ball

Over in Indiana at Floyd Central Little League, they plan on beginning practicing on June 1st with the first games being on the 15th. They have a little bit extra incentive to get started because they just renovated their facilities. “The bathrooms are ready to go, our wifi has been installed, the fields are completely ready to go,” said league vice president, Svend Jansen. To adhere to social distancing policies, the bleachers will be part of the dugout. “Our dugouts can only hold about three or four kids if you’re trying to social distance. So, we’re going to use the bleachers as an extension of the dugout,” said Jansen. The fans will be limited to immediate family members who are encouraged to bring their own seating. “Bring folding chairs or camping chairs out to the ballpark, which I think a lot of folks do anyway,” said Jansen.