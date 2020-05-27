Auto dealership employee fired for alleged involvement in hanging Beshear effigy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Neil Huffman Auto Group has released a statement following the termination of one of its employees for that person’s alleged involvement in a hanging effigy of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.
The following statement was released on the Neil Huffman Auto Group Twitter page, confirming the employee’s firing:
“The Neil Huffman Auto Group does not condone threats of violence in any form, whether they be a call to action or an implied threat. Following an internal investigation of this matter, the employee was terminated. There is no place for hate or intolerance at any of our dealerships.”
Tuesday, the governor said the effigy and protest in Frankfort Sunday was a “celebration of assassination.”
“Let’s start by calling it what it was, and what it is: actions aimed at creating fear and terror,” he said. "That’s an action intended to use fear to get their way. This small group ... is trying to bully everyone else into doing what they want us to do.
