Beshear confirms Kentucky’s 400th death from coronavirus

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday reported 127 new cases of the coronavirus, pushing the state total to 9,077.
During his daily press briefing in Frankfort, Beshear said 35 of the new cases were reported in Jefferson County.
Six more deaths pushed the state total to 400 across the state, the governor said.
“And this thing isn’t over yet,” Beshear said.
Beshear also updated the totals from the state’s longterm-care facilities, where 1,185 residents and 563 staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus, and a total of 224 deaths have been reported.
The governor then reminded Kentuckians that while the state has slowly been reopening in recent weeks, it’s still important for everyone to wear masks, a topic that has become a hot-button issue on social media.
“Masks have somehow become this division between people,” he said. “This isn’t partisan at all ... How on earth did it become something that people are angry at each other about? ... (Masks) protect people.”
Beshear shared some other data on Tuesday:
- 2,142 patients have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; 512 are currently hospitalized
- 899 patients have been in an ICU due to COVID-19; 82 currently in ICU
- 200,762 Kentuckians have been tested; 3,124 have recovered
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.