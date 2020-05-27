Beshear responds to news of effigy suspect’s termination from Kentucky auto dealership

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday responded to the news of the man who was fired from his job after video surfaced that allegedly showed the man participating in a hanging effigy of Beshear over the weekend.
What was supposed to be a Second Amendment rally Sunday turned into an anti-lockdown protest, which then morphed into Gov. Andy Beshear being hanged in effigy on the capitol grounds.
Tuesday night, Neil Huffman Auto Group released a statement following the termination of its employee for that person’s alleged involvement in the incident.
“The Neil Huffman Auto Group does not condone threats of violence in any form, whether they be a call to action or an implied threat. Following an internal investigation of this matter, the employee was terminated. There is no place for hate or intolerance at any of our dealerships.”
Wednesday, the governor said such behavior isn’t the result of a spur-of-the-moment decision.
“You don’t simply, in the moment, make a dummy with somebody’s face on it, and hang it up,” Beshear said during his daily briefing in Frankfort. “And you don’t just in the moment march a group over to stand on somebody’s porch, on the other side of the window pane from where their kids play, and shout for them to come out.”
The man who lost his job for his alleged involvement in the incident has not been named.
