Brown-Forman helps feed first responders

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville-based company Brown-Forman continues to say thank you to local first responders.
The company’s on-site restaurant, The Bourbon Street Café, is working with the event planning team this week to provide meals for police officers, firefighters and EMS workers in Metro Louisville.
Each of the 250 meals distributed on Wednesday had brats and burgers with baked beans, chips and cookies.
“We’re very lucky to have a wonderful culinary team here with the Bourbon Street Cafe, so this has been a great way to keep those employees working, and be able to give back to our community at the same time.”
Each bag also contained two N-95 masks, and a bottle of hand sanitizer.
Brown-Forman plans to give away about 600 additional meals this week.
In the past two months, the company has provided more than 66,000 meals in the Louisville community.
