1 dead, 2 others injured after shooting in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A fight that led to a shooting in Union killed one man and left two others injured, according to the sheriff’s department.
The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 5700 block of Rabbit Hash Road, Lt. Phillip Ridgell with the Boone County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.
The release says Kenneth and Dale Good drove to a home on Rabbit Hash Road to confront Hunter Brock.
The men got into an argument that led to a physical fight and then shots were fired, according to deputies.
Kenneth, Dale, and Brock were taken to University Hospital Medical Center in Cincinnati with gunshot wounds, the news release said.
Deputies say Kenneth, 36, suffered a gunshot wound to the head and succumbed to his injuries Tuesday night.
They say Dale, 19, is in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the face and torso.
Brock, 24, had a gunshot wound to his shoulder. He was treated and released according to deputies.
The shooting remains under investigation.
