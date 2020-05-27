Fischer announces 51 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer on Wednesday confirmed 51 new cases of the coronavirus across Jefferson County, pushing the total number of cases to 2,427.
During his first media briefing since the holiday weekend, Fischer also confirmed three new deaths, all men aged 70 or older. Jefferson County has now lost 157 of its residents to the virus that has killed nearly 100,000 people across the country.
The mayor said almost 23,000 people have been tested since the health emergency began in March. One-hundred and six residents are currently in area hospitals, receiving treatment, including 19 who are in ICUs.
A total of 1,571 people have recovered, Fischer said.
The mayor also said there are no new positive cases among the city’s first responders. In all, 48 have been diagnosed with the coronavirus throughout the crisis. Forty-two have recovered and returned to work.
Fischer also announced the creation of a new group aimed at rebuilding the city’s economy. The Build Back Better, Together group will “tackle with the needs of today and plan for a long-term, more prosperous future as we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and build the future our residents want and deserve,” according to a statement on the city’s website.
