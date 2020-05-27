FORECAST: Cloudy much of the day with passing showers

- THURSDAY: Risk for heavy downpours in the AM, Stronger T-Storms in the PM
- THIS WEEKEND: Refreshing air moves into WAVE Country for an extended stay
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There will be early morning showers/downpours. They will fade toward late morning with more scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Especially west of I-65.
Highs will be held down a bit due to cloud cover but it’ll remain humid.
Wednesday night will be warm and muggy with lows in the 60s and 70s as thunderstorms fade off the radar once again. A wave in the morning will be possible. This will be followed by a hazy/humid that will re-charge for more clusters of t-storms in the afternoon. Some of which could trigger a warning or two.
Highs will vary through the 80s. It will be a warm and muggy night with scattered showers and storms possible. Lows will be in the 60s.
The cold front fill push through Friday night with widespread rain/thunder.
We will dry out north to south by sunrise Saturday.
