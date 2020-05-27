FORECAST: Rounds of showers and storms through Friday

- THURSDAY: Risk for heavy downpours in the AM, Stronger T-Storms in the PM
- THIS WEEKEND: Refreshing air moves into WAVE Country for an extended stay
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Morning showers will continue to push north, fading as they do so. More scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon. Areas west of I-65 have the best rain potential. Highs will be limited to the upper 70s and low 80s due to cloud cover.
Tonight will be warm and muggy with lows in the 60s and 70s as thunderstorms fade off the radar once again.
A wave of morning downpours will be possible on Thursday. They will be followed by a hazy/humid day that will recharge the atmosphere for more clusters of storms in the afternoon; some storms may be strong to severe. Highs will sit in the 80s. It will be a warm and muggy Thursday night with scattered showers and storms possible. Expect lows in the 60s.
