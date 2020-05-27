FORECAST: Unsettled weather through Friday

- A few strong storms possible Thursday & Friday
- WEEKEND: Drier & cooler
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers mainly west of I-65 will fade this evening. Under a mostly cloudy sky tonight there’s only a slight rain chance with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible early Thursday with a slightly better chance during the afternoon. A few could be strong, especially southeast of Louisville. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid-80s.
Storm chances will go down Thursday night as clouds hang around. Lows will be in the 60s as muggy air continues to be in place.
A cold front pushing in will increase our storm chance even more on Friday. The good news here is that the severe weather threat with these storms looks even lower than Thursday’s very marginal setup.
Highs will be in the lower to mid-80s on Friday.
Much cooler, drier air moves in with Canadian high pressure for the weekend. The cooler, drier weather looks to continue through the first half of next week.
