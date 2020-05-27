Greater Clark County Schools launches Virtual Academy

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) – Students in Clark County will now have to option to attend school exclusively online.
Greater Clark County Schools announced Wednesday the district is launching the Greater Clark Virtual Academy.
The Virtual Academy is an option for those who do not feel comfortable returning to a traditional classroom.
“This is all about giving our families options. The new Virtual Academy is not for everyone and is not a replacement for traditional school or even our eLearning program,” Superintendent Mark Laughner said. “However, we have had many families reach out to us and say they are not comfortable returning to school or that they have children that really thrive in the virtual classroom environment. So, we have created the K-12 Greater Clark Virtual Academy, where those students will be enrolled as Greater Clark students, have access to our rigorous curriculum and highly qualified teachers, all while learning at home.”
GCCS said devices will be provided to students who attend the virtual academy.
Students in grades 6-12 can also choose a hybrid schedule where some classes are taken in person.
The program costs $50 per student per semester.
