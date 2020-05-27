Greater Clark County Schools launches Virtual Academy

“This is all about giving our families options. The new Virtual Academy is not for everyone and is not a replacement for traditional school or even our eLearning program,” Superintendent Mark Laughner said. “However, we have had many families reach out to us and say they are not comfortable returning to school or that they have children that really thrive in the virtual classroom environment. So, we have created the K-12 Greater Clark Virtual Academy, where those students will be enrolled as Greater Clark students, have access to our rigorous curriculum and highly qualified teachers, all while learning at home.”