How your kids can help J.K. Rowling finish her next book

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling is working on a new book project and is hoping her young readers will help her finish it.
It’s called The Ickabog, and you can read it for free online.
The book, which is targeted at young readers ages seven and older, will be published over the next seven weeks, a chapter or more at a time.
Rowling is hoping children will send her their drawings of what the Ickabog looks like.
Then when the book is published in November, she wants her publishers will pick the best submitted artwork to tell the story.
Rowling is donating all of her royalties from the book to help people who have been affected by the coronavirus.
To read the book, chapter by chapter, and submit your artwork, click here.
