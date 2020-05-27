JCPS meal distribution continues through summer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools finished coursework for the school year on Wednesday.
Although classes are over, JCPS still plans to distribute meals for students throughout the summer.
More than 10,000 students have been taking advantage of the meals JCPS has been providing daily across different sites.
The USDA has extended waivers that will allow the sites to continue distributing meals until Aug. 31.
“The need that our families have will not go away,” JCPS Nutrition Services Director Julia Bauscher said. “The coronavirus is going to be with us for a while, and we will continue to offer this model of meal distribution until we go back to school.”
Connie Cager stopped by the location at Crums Lane Elementary School on Wednesday. She’s been looking out for her family during this time, and the care she gives them doesn’t stop during the summer.
“I’m a grandmother,” Cager said, “and I have been asked to come in and help my grandkids out, so I’ve been here since this pandemic started.”
Cager said she has three grandkids in JCPS, and a fourth is about to start. She said usually she thinks somebody needs the food more, but things change.
“When I got up this morning, I said, ‘Well, they’re going to need it today,’” Cager said.
The district has seen a massive increase in participation in the program. When it started back in March, only 2,500 meals were given out daily. It has since quadrupled, and the district just last week served its one millionth meal.
Click here for feeding sites and schedules.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.