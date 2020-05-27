JCPS to offer summer learning opportunities for students

Open to grades 1-12. Designed with the appeal of game-based learning in mind. Students will create their own special avatar, be able to earn badges, keep up with their progress through a JCPS leaderboard and have on-going opportunities to take part in pop-up challenges for points. Students will have a series of one-week adventures throughout the six-week period. Some students will have the opportunity to participate in the adventures as well as receive additional instruction in reading and/or math.