JCPS to offer summer learning opportunities for students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - School may be out, but the learning continues. JCPS is offering multiple summer learning opportunities to continue engaging and supporting students while school is out. The programs are being held as virtual experiences, and students who received Chromebooks and/or hot spots at the beginning of NTI will be able to keep them throughout the summer.
Students can participate in several programs including:
Summer League - June 22-July 31
Open to grades 1-12. Designed with the appeal of game-based learning in mind. Students will create their own special avatar, be able to earn badges, keep up with their progress through a JCPS leaderboard and have on-going opportunities to take part in pop-up challenges for points. Students will have a series of one-week adventures throughout the six-week period. Some students will have the opportunity to participate in the adventures as well as receive additional instruction in reading and/or math.
Lit & Camp - beginning mid-June
The one-week camps are designed for third-, fourth- and fifth-graders. Campers can learn about chess, yoga, karate and hip hop. Each virtual camp will last one week with students receiving one hour of literacy review via audio books and another hour of topic instruction. No registration is required; the link to participate will be available in June.
AMPED - beginning mid-June
Grades 6-12. The camp is designed for students in grade 6 and up. The two-hour virtual audio production program will include one hour of literacy instruction followed by one hour of audio production. During the weeklong experience, students will learn how to download and install audio production and editing software; how to make beats; and how to edit, finalize and publish your beat. No registration is required; the link to participate will be available in June.
For more information on JCPS summer learning opportunities, click here.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.