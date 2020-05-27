Keeneland summer meet approved

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission Race Dates Committee has approved Keeneland’s request to conduct a spectator-free, five-day Summer Meet. The summer meet will be held Wednesday, July 8 through Sunday, July 12.
"Keeneland appreciates the quick response of the Commission to our request, and we applaud all their work on behalf of Kentucky racing during these unprecedented times," Keeneland President and CEO Bill Thomason said. "We also thank Ellis Park for their cooperation in this process and for making these non-traditional dates available to Keeneland. We look forward to sharing more details about the Summer Meet in the coming weeks."
Keeneland plans to host 9-10 races each day of the Summer Meet.
