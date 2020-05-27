Kentucky Kingdom awaits reopening date from state

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Kingdom owners were hoping to reopen in June, but it’s unclear if that will happen.
Governor Andy Beshear said his administration talked to park officials on Wednesday but he hasn’t been briefed on it yet. As of Wednesday, there was still no set date for reopening.
Last week, during his daily briefing, Beshear said it’s looking like Kentucky Kingdom would fall under the state’s Phase 3 reopening plan in July.
Outside of entrances to the park, barricades are up. A park normally filled with thousands of people sits quiet and empty.
"To my knowledge while there have been announcements that they can open in the United States, [there are] very few or almost no actual openings of amusement parks," Beshear said on May 20. "And I don't want to be the first. I admit that. I want to make sure we have seen and we have watched."
Just five days earlier, Holiday World in Indiana announced it would reopen on June 17 to the public at 50 percent capacity. They’ve added more hand sanitizer locations and started an online system for people to be able to wait in line for rides.
Kentucky Kingdom’s proposed plan looks very similar to that. According to a summary of the park’s 200-page plan, Kentucky Kingdom will start mobile ticketing and food ordering to reduce face-to-face contact. More hand sanitizer stations will be added to the park and each ride will have seat markers indicating what is available, with consideration for 6 feet of distance.
On Tuesday, Kentucky Kingdom said their attractions and rides are ready to go, but they need three weeks to train and on-board seasonal employees before they can open.
