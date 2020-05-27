Ky. State Fair board remains positive about potential festivities

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Plans for a state fair in Kentucky this year are still in limbo.
At the Kentucky State Fair board monthly meeting on Tuesday, members said they’re working on a plan to submit to the state. Board members are remaining positive and told WAVE 3 News the Kentucky Expo Center has been working on a plan for months.
“I’m just amazed as I’ve said before," Russell Kissell with Kissel Entertainment said. "The staff at KEC is light years ahead of just about everybody in the country, so it’s a good plan. I think it’ll work.”
The state fair board hopes to have the draft completed by June 10.
