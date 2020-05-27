LMPD: Juvenile hit by vehicle he carjacked

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A juvenile was hit by a vehicle he allegedly carjacked after he crashed into a home.
Officers were informed about a driver who was carjacked and found the vehicle with two juveniles inside on Taylor Boulevard Wednesday morning, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
The officers tried to pull the vehicle over and the juveniles inside fled then lost control and crashed into a home in the 5300 block of Lone Oak Trial. Following the crash, both the juveniles took off on foot. Mitchell said one was hit by the stolen vehicle.
Both juveniles were taken to Norton Children’s Hospital with minor injuries, according to Mitchell.
Police are continuing to investigate the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
