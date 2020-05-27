LMPD officer charged with sexual abuse and misconduct

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An LMPD officer faces charges of official misconduct and sexual abuse from allegations of numerous instances of inappropriate contact with a convenience store clerk.
Court documents say Robert Neff was in uniform on duty when he allegedly tied a Thornton’s store worker’s hands behind her back and used a knife to free her when she pulled away.
He’s also accused of forcefully hugging and kissing the worker, as well as fondling her under the guise of a police search.
Another LMPD officer in the department alerted supervisors to the alleged abuse.
Neff has been on administrative assignment since March 23.
