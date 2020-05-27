LMPD officer facing misconduct, sexual abuse charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro Police Department officer has been served with a summons for misdemeanor offenses that happened while he was on-duty and in uniform.
Robert Neff, a patrol officer in the LMPD 6th Division, is charged with three counts of official misconduct, two counts of third-degree sexual abuse and one count of harassment with physical contact. Neff has been on administrative reassignment since March 23.
Sgt. Lamont Washington, a department spokesperson, said the charges against Neff came after an investigation by the LMPD Public Integrity Unit following concerns that were brought to a supervisor from someone inside the department.
Court documents state that on March 10, while on duty and wearing his uniform, Neff unlawfully touched a woman while she was working at a Thornton’s store. Neff is alleged to have tied the woman’s hands behind her back with plastic and using a knife to free the victim when she pulled away.
The documents go on to say that Neff followed the woman into the backroom of the store, hugged her twice and kissed her once on the cheek. Investigators say Neff was at the store for one hour and fifty minutes during duty hours before leaving, only to return approximately one hour later after going off-duty. The report states Neff was told by the woman that she was not interested in having a relationship with him.
The next day, Neff, who again on-duty, allegedly returned to the store for approximately two hours twenty minutes. During that time, Neff is alleged to have touched the woman inappropriately on two occasions under the pretense of performing a search.
Court documents say the incidents were reported by the victim to another officer.
The case against Neff will be reviewed by LMPD’s Professional Standards Unit for possible internal policy violations and disciplinary action.
