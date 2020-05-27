LMPD officer facing misconduct, sexual assault charges

By Charles Gazaway | May 27, 2020 at 11:54 AM EDT - Updated May 27 at 11:54 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro Police Department officer has been served with a summons for misdemeanor offenses that happened while he was on-duty and in uniform.

Robert Neff, a patrol officer in the LMPD 6th Division, is charged with three counts of official misconduct, two counts of third-degree sexual assault and one count of harassment with physical contact. Neff has been on administrative reassignment since March 23.

Sgt. Lamont Washington, a department spokesperson, said the charges against Neff came after an investigation by the LMPD Public Integrity Unit following concerns that were brought to a supervisor from someone inside the department.

The case against Neff will be reviewed by LMPD’s Professional Standards Unit for possible internal policy violations and disciplinary action.

