LMPD officer facing misconduct, sexual assault charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro Police Department officer has been served with a summons for misdemeanor offenses that happened while he was on-duty and in uniform.
Robert Neff, a patrol officer in the LMPD 6th Division, is charged with three counts of official misconduct, two counts of third-degree sexual assault and one count of harassment with physical contact. Neff has been on administrative reassignment since March 23.
Sgt. Lamont Washington, a department spokesperson, said the charges against Neff came after an investigation by the LMPD Public Integrity Unit following concerns that were brought to a supervisor from someone inside the department.
The case against Neff will be reviewed by LMPD’s Professional Standards Unit for possible internal policy violations and disciplinary action.
