Man arrested in murder of Moore High student

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have arrested a man in connection with the February murder of a 16-year-old Moore High School student.
Shalae Kelshawn Stewart Jr., 21, of Louisville, was taken into custody today at his home on charges of murder, gun possession by a felon, wanton endangerment and tampering with evidence.
Court documents say Stewart and a juvenile shot Mykhi Brown at 5th and Compton Streets around 5:45 a.m. on February 9. Brown and the juvenile were recorded on video leaving the scene immediately after the shooting.
The pair are also alleged to have pointed a gun at an eyewitness who saw them change clothes and put the weapons and clothing they had been wearing into a backpack.
Stewart is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections and is scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow morning.
