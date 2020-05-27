Man arrested in murder of Moore High student

Shalae Kelshawn Stewart Jr., 21, of Louisville, was arrested May 27, 2020 in connection with the February 9, 2020 murder of Mykhi Brown, 16, a student at Moore High School. (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway | May 27, 2020 at 6:41 PM EDT - Updated May 27 at 6:45 PM
16-year-old Mykhi Brown was shot and killed at the intersection of 5th Street and Compton Street on Feb. 9, 2020. (Source: Family Photo)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have arrested a man in connection with the February murder of a 16-year-old Moore High School student.

Shalae Kelshawn Stewart Jr., 21, of Louisville, was taken into custody today at his home on charges of murder, gun possession by a felon, wanton endangerment and tampering with evidence.

Court documents say Stewart and a juvenile shot Mykhi Brown at 5th and Compton Streets around 5:45 a.m. on February 9. Brown and the juvenile were recorded on video leaving the scene immediately after the shooting.

The pair are also alleged to have pointed a gun at an eyewitness who saw them change clothes and put the weapons and clothing they had been wearing into a backpack.

Stewart is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections and is scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow morning.

