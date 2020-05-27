Man ejected from tractor, found dead in sinkhole

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was killed after he was ejected from a tractor in what investigators called a “farming accident” in Nelson County.
The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that it was called to the 6100 block of Springfield Road on Monday night.
“It was determined that a male was operating a farm tractor in a large field when it struck a sink hole,” the statement said.
The 60-year-old man was ejected from the tractor and was later located, by a farm hand, lying unresponsive inside the sink hole.
The man’s name has not been released.
