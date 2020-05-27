More COVID-19 testing offered for local Hispanic community

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The coronavirus has shifted the way many people approach work, school and health care.
After learning how the Hispanic community is being impacted by the deadly virus, Norton Healthcare teamed up with the Kentuckiana Hispanic Business Council to make sure members in the community aren’t forgotten.
The North Central District Health Department reported nearly 58 percent of its positive COVID-19 cases were in the Hispanic community.
.Jefferson County’s first Latina judge, Zellie Kersetter, helped organize a testing event at St. Rita Catholic Church. She said some members of the community have a lot of fear reaching out for medical help because of legal documentation and finances, but they need testing resources.
Kersetter said many in the Hispanic community are working frontline jobs cleaning buildings, working construction and, like Jesus Pelaez, working in restaurants. The site has a bilingual team, which, Pelaez said, is essential because the language barrier is what prevents many people from asking for help.
“It’s very challenging,” Pelaez said. “I’ve been there. I go to the hospitals to translate and it’s really hard and stressful. Some people don’t even want to do it because of the language.”
Organizers also said the reality is many in the Hispanic community don’t have health care coverage, and therefore medical professionals don’t know when they’re sick. Bringing testing to the Latino community helps make a difference to keep everyone healthy and safe, organizers said, adding that they plan to offer similar events in the future.
