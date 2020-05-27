Mother, 2 children and another driver killed in Meade Co. crash

MULDRAUGH, Ky. (WAVE) – Eyewitnesses watched a fatal head-on collision unfold that has left a family in mourning after a crash Tuesday in Muldraugh.
A preliminary investigation showed the driver of a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox, identified as Synthia Armstrong, 52, of Brandenburg, was going south on US 31W around 5:50 p.m. Tuesday when the vehicle crossed the center line and crashed into a 2003 Cadillac CTS driven by Christina Diaz, 44, of Louisville, according to Kentucky State Police.
The impact killed Diaz and two of her children, Makenzie and Joshua. The third child, her youngest named Noah, survived.
He is quoted on a GoFundMe page set up for the family as saying, “I woke up and I was the only one awake. I tried waking up my mommy but she... wouldn’t wake up."
In posts on social media, family members say Diaz was on her way home to Louisville with her children after celebrating her birthday in Meade County.
Armstrong, the other driver, also died at the scene. A 7-week-old who was in a child safety seat in her vehicle was not injured.
Kentucky State Police is investigating the crash.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.