Paving complete on Dixie Highway project

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Paving on Dixie Highway in Louisville is finally complete.
The last leg of the Dixie Highway construction project is wrapping up on time, officials say, thanks to the reduced traffic during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some lane striping is still taking place as focus shifts to maintaining the new medians and landscaping.
The $35 million project started in December of 2017. The U.S Department of Transportation granted the city $16.9 million dollars for the project.
Dixie Highway carries about 60,000 vehicles per day. It’s also one of the state’s most dangerous intersections, with three times as many deadly crashes as other roads in Kentucky.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.