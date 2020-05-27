Retirement parade for JCPS principal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The last day of school meant the end of an era at Jefferson County Traditional Middle School.
A retirement parade was organized to help celebrate the retirement of Principal Teri Reed. She has led the school since 1998.
The huge car parade was complete with a firetruck that led the way, with faculty, students and their families there to say goodbye.
Dr. Reed’s coworkers gave her a crown and she sat on a throne and waved at everyone who drove by.
Teachers said it’s a bittersweet goodbye during social distancing, but they wanted to send her off in a grand way.
