Retirement parade for JCPS principal

A retirement parade was organized to help celebrate the retirement of Principal Teri Reed. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The last day of school meant the end of an era at Jefferson County Traditional Middle School.

A retirement parade was organized to help celebrate the retirement of Principal Teri Reed. She has led the school since 1998.

Dr.Teri Reed has been principal of JCTMS since 1998. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The huge car parade was complete with a firetruck that led the way, with faculty, students and their families there to say goodbye.

Dr. Reed’s coworkers gave her a crown and she sat on a throne and waved at everyone who drove by.

Teachers said it’s a bittersweet goodbye during social distancing, but they wanted to send her off in a grand way.

