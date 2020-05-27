As some pools in Kentucky reopen, guidelines will be strictly enforced

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Summer is here, but spending time lounging in or around a public pool won’t be possible right now unless you are one of the people going to work out at a regulated swimming facility.
At Lakeside Swim Club, you'll be greeted with a red 'closed' sign, but that won’t be for long. Starting Monday, June 1, members and competitors will be able to get back to their routine.
"Swimming has been taking a really tough hit, because if you don't have water, then you're only doing dry land training." said Mary Graves, general manager at Lakeside Swim Club.
Its members also compete. Since the club has been closed since mid-March, athletes have been coming up with different and creative workouts to try and maintain their physical health without being in the pool. Graves says training may be a bit tougher for competitors since regulations have changed, including maintaining social distance.
"In competitive swimming, you would see anywhere from 6 to 10 people per lane,” Graves said. “At this point, regulations state one person per lane, which will modify their training program.”
Meanwhile, on the other side of the lap and training pool is an empty basin. That’s where millions of gallons of water would have been if the Lakeside Swim Club opened on Memorial Day weekend as it traditionally has done for 96 years.
Nonetheless, Louisville Metro Health and Wellness Deputy Director Connie Mendel says there's no timetable for when recreational pools will be open. That's a call Governor Andy Beshear has to make. However, Mendel says if you're going to workout there shouldn’t be any fear over contamination.
"They're water facilities, they're used to good cleaning and sanitation practices,” Mendel said.
The Metro Health and Wellness is asking the community has to remember that pools are only going to allow 33% capacity, one household member can be with the swimmer, and masks have to be worn in entry points of a center.
"The greatest concerns is the amount of people allowed in a pool at one time,” Mendel said. “It is very limited and to be able to monitor that, the facilities need to have staff on hand to be able to monitor and ask questions."
Facilities will be taking these protocols seriously. "We will be a tough nut to crack at Lakeside,” Graves said.
On June 1, lifeguards will also be able to take classes and learn new training procedures in light of coronavirus. Plus, lifeguard certification expiration has been extended, to allot for more time to get retested.
