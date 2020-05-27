StormTALK! Weather Blog: Wednesday Edition

An update to the video, NHC increase the risk for Tropical Storm Bertha to impact the SC Coast later today. Our social media accounts will have the latest info on that system.
For us, we do have a low pressure moving our away...but nothing like the tropics. The first outer band will increase showers/thunderstorms across western and central Kentucky this afternoon. They will struggle to maintain coverage the more northeast you are HOWEVER, heating wins in this case. If you warm into the 80s a thunderstorm is going to possible regardless.
Another band of rain/thunder moves in late tonight and/or sunrise Thursday. If this holds together, it may be an early morning wake-up call.
We should experience a lull during the midday period Thursday before afternoon heating sparks more thunderstorms. At that point, the low pressure will be fairly close to us so there will be some wind energy added to the atmosphere. Having said that, I don’t see anything alarming showing up. Just stay close for updates and have a way to get alerts!!
The main cold front moves in Friday to set the stage for some EARLY spring weather this weekend and early next week. Some may not get out of the 60s Sunday. Overall, it looks refreshing and sunny for a long stretch. Perhaps our longest stretch of dry weather this year. I think we could use a break.
