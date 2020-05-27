TARC riders now required to wear masks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - TARC3 riders must now wear face masks during trips.
The face masks can be cloth, bandannas or scarves. Coverings should be secured over the nose and mouth, fit appropriately, and be otherwise compliant with CDC directives. Cloth or medical masks are acceptable and homemade face coverings using household items are also acceptable.
Children under the age of two, or anyone with breathing issues are exempt from the new rule.
TARC says that this change is another way to protect everyone... from COVID- 19.
For information from the CDC on how to make your own mask at home, click here.
